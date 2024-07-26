The Glendale swimming pool opened Thursday at noon. There wasn't a line waiting to get but people who live in the community say the pool is important to them.

"I was here when they originally put the pool here," Glendale neighbor Kenneth Blair said.

He said losing it would be bad for the young people.

"It would do a disservice to the neighborhood,” Blair said. “It's somewhere for them to be instead of out here causing havoc."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Dallas Parks and Recreation Director John Jenkins is proposing closing community pools to cut about 3% of their budget as requested by the city.

“Our community pools are 40 to 50 years old and they have a lot of maintenance issues, they have low attendance and so what we would like to do is redirect folks from the community pools over to our newest aquatics facilities that's just been built in the last two or three years," Jenkins said.

But some people used to their community pools don’t know where the aquatic centers are.

“Your guess is as good as mine," Blair said when asked if he knew where the closest aquatic center was.

Eight pools could close and six of those are south of I-30 which are largely minority communities.

Jenkins did say they would consider giving people in affected communities free access to aquatic centers.

Still, people like Blair are concerned about the young people right here.

"Kids need something to do," Blair said.

Since some concerns were raised about closing community pools Parks and Recreation we’ll reevaluate which ones may closed based on their proximity to aquatic facilities and other issues. They’ll present new recommendations at their next meeting on Aug. 1.