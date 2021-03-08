Two Kids Hospitalized, Woman Dead After Triple Shooting at Dallas Home

Dallas police say they are investigating a triple shooting that involved two children.

Officers were called to the home in the 1800 block of West Colorado Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found three people that had been shot. An adult woman, a 13-year-old child and an 8-year-old child.

Both children were taken to Children's Hospital and are said to be in serious condition, but stable.

Investigators said the adult female was also taken to a nearby hospital but later died. They believe that her injury was self-inflicted.