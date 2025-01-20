Two hit walking to rideshare in Dallas, 1 killed

A woman died after walking to a rideshare vehicle in Dallas last Thursday.

Dallas police responded to an accident call around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 3400 block of Gillespie Street.

Officers determined two people were walking to their parked rideshare when the driver of another vehicle drove around it and struck the victims.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported both victims to a local hospital.

The victim, 23-year-old Katherine Taylor Kerl, died and the second person is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the suspect remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.