Dallas

Two hit walking to rideshare in Dallas, 1 killed

A vehicle drove around a parked rideshare striking two people

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC 5 News

A woman died after walking to a rideshare vehicle in Dallas last Thursday.

Dallas police responded to an accident call around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 3400 block of Gillespie Street.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Officers determined two people were walking to their parked rideshare when the driver of another vehicle drove around it and struck the victims.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported both victims to a local hospital.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim, 23-year-old Katherine Taylor Kerl, died and the second person is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the suspect remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us