Trial Continues for Father Accused of Garland Triple Murder Involvement

Richard Acosta, Jr. took the stand Thursday during his capital murder trial. He's not accused of killing three teenagers at a Garland convenience store, but he is accused of being the getaway driver.

Acosta doesn't deny his 14-year-old son, Abel carried out the heinous ambush in December of 2021 but he insists he had no idea what his son did at the time.

Acosta spoke from the stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon which led families of his sons' victims to leave the court in tears.

"It's the most horrible thing. I can't even imagine. I lost my son. I will never get to see my son again, he's going to spend the rest of his life in prison," Acosta said.

Acosta could face life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors went frame by frame in video to prove he left his truck in drive as his son Abel got out, crept up to the door of a Garland taco shop, and fired 20 shots in nine seconds killing three teens and injuring another.

Video shows the gunman moving in close to shoot a 14-year-old victim at close range before running back into his dad's truck and speeding away.

Acosta claims he only knew Abel went into the store to confront a teen about his stolen necklace and left after hearing gunshots.

The lead detective testified this shooting was in response to a previous shooting.

Acosta claims he drove his son home, went upstairs and then disappeared.

The jury consists of eight women and four men.

Acosta's testimony could continue Friday followed by closing arguments.

If convicted of capital murder, 35-year-old Acosta would automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole.