Tornado Damage: Dallas, Garland, Midlothian, Rowlett From Oct. 20, 2019

On Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, strong storms pushed through North Texas spawning multiple tornadoes in Dallas and Garland. The Dallas twister was rated an EF-3 with winds to 140 mph while the Garland tornado was an EF-1 with winds to 100 mph.

56 photos
1/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
2/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
3/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
4/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
5/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
6/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
7/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
8/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
9/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
10/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
11/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
12/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
13/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
14/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
15/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
16/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
17/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
18/56
NBC 5 News
Storm damage in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas, Oct. 21, 2019.
19/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
20/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
21/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
22/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
23/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
24/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
25/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
26/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
27/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
28/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
29/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
30/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
31/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
32/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
33/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
34/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
35/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
36/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
37/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
38/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
39/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
40/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
41/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
42/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
43/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
44/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
45/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
46/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
47/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
48/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
49/56
NBC 5 News
Home Depot in Dallas damaged by storms, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
50/56
NBC 5 News
Storm damage in Midlothian, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
51/56
NBC 5 News
Storm damage in Midlothian, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
52/56
NBC 5 News
Storm damage in Midlothian, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
53/56
NBC 5 News
Storm damage in Midlothian, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
54/56
Texas Sky Ranger
Storm damage in Rowlett, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
55/56
Texas Sky Ranger
Storm damage in Rowlett, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
56/56
Texas Sky Ranger
Storm damage in Rowlett, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

More Photo Galleries

New gallery for article id 2271506
New gallery for article id 2271506
Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019
Holiday Photos and Merry Meltdowns 2019
Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season
Texas Rangers Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season
Grand Prairie K9 Officer Bullet
Grand Prairie K9 Officer Bullet
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us