Tornado Damage: Dallas, Garland, Midlothian, Rowlett From Oct. 20, 2019

On Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, strong storms pushed through North Texas spawning multiple tornadoes in Dallas and Garland. The Dallas twister was rated an EF-3 with winds to 140 mph while the Garland tornado was an EF-1 with winds to 100 mph.
56 photos
1/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
2/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
3/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
4/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
5/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
6/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
7/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
8/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
9/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
10/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
11/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
12/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
13/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
14/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
15/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
16/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
17/56
NBC 5 News
Photo of tornado damage in the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow, Oct. 21, 2019.
18/56
NBC 5 News
Storm damage in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas, Oct. 21, 2019.
19/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
20/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
21/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
22/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
23/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
24/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
25/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
26/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
27/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
28/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
29/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage in Garland, Oct. 20, 2019 -- photos taken Oct. 21, 2019.
30/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
31/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
32/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
33/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
34/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
35/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
36/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
37/56
NBC 5 News
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
38/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
39/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
40/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
41/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
42/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
43/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
44/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
45/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
46/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
47/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
48/56
Photos of tornado damage near Dallas' Thomas Jefferson High School and the surrounding neighborhood.
49/56
NBC 5 News
Home Depot in Dallas damaged by storms, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
50/56
NBC 5 News
Storm damage in Midlothian, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
51/56
NBC 5 News
Storm damage in Midlothian, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
52/56
NBC 5 News
Storm damage in Midlothian, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
53/56
NBC 5 News
Storm damage in Midlothian, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
54/56
Texas Sky Ranger
Storm damage in Rowlett, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
55/56
Texas Sky Ranger
Storm damage in Rowlett, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
56/56
Texas Sky Ranger
Storm damage in Rowlett, Texas on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.