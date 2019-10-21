Tornado Damage: Dallas, Garland, Midlothian, Rowlett From Oct. 20, 2019

On Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, strong storms pushed through North Texas spawning multiple tornadoes in Dallas and Garland. The Dallas twister was rated an EF-3 with winds to 140 mph while the Garland tornado was an EF-1 with winds to 100 mph.