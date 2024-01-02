Toddler, two adults injured in New Year's Eve drive-by shooting in Mesquite

A toddler and two adults are recovering after being injured in a New Year's Eve drive-by shooting in Mesquite.

Mesquite Police said officers called to a shooting along the 1600 block of Springwood Drive on Sunday night arrived to find two injured people, a man and a 1-year-old.

The child, who had a minor injury to his head, was taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas. The man had an injury to his neck, either from being grazed or from flying glass.

Investigators looking into the shooting said surveillance video showed a small four-door sedan driving down Springwood just after 7 p.m. The driver stopped the vehicle near the house and someone got out of the vehicle and started shooting.

Police have not confirmed what the gunman was shooting at, though they said both a vehicle found nearby and the house were struck by gunfire. A driver who was in the vehicle also suffered minor injuries due to flying glass.

No arrests have been announced and no suspects have been identified. Mesquite Police have also not shared any further details on a possible motive for the shooting.