Third fire at Dallas vacant high school in 3 months

Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating a structure fire at an abandoned high school located at 3434 South Beckley Avenue that broke out Tuesday evening.

At around 6:33 p.m., DFR responded to a 911 call of a fire.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story building.

Officials say the location is the same place where fires were reported on Sept. 25 and Oct. 13, both of which the cause of the fires remains undetermined.

The involved building from Tuesday's evening fire is what wasn't destroyed or demolished in the prior fires.

There were no injuries reported in association with this fire and the cause is under investigation.