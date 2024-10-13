Dallas

Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at abandoned high school in South Dallas

There were no injuries reported and the cause is currently unknown

By Sara Hummadi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at an abandoned high school in South Dallas Sunday morning.

Nearly 70 firefighters worked to contain the fire, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The fire happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Beckley Avenue in South Dallas.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, a passerby saw the fire coming through the roof of the 2-3 story building.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Firefighters entered the building to put out the fire, but Dallas Fire-Rescue officials made the decision to pull out personnel and "fight the fire defensively."

There have been no reported injuries and no information about the cause of the fire yet.

This story is ongoing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

DallasFires
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us