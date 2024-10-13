Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at abandoned high school in South Dallas

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at an abandoned high school in South Dallas Sunday morning.

Nearly 70 firefighters worked to contain the fire, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The fire happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Beckley Avenue in South Dallas.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, a passerby saw the fire coming through the roof of the 2-3 story building.

Firefighters entered the building to put out the fire, but Dallas Fire-Rescue officials made the decision to pull out personnel and "fight the fire defensively."

There have been no reported injuries and no information about the cause of the fire yet.

This story is ongoing. Check back for updates.