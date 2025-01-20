Texas DPS

Texas state trooper rescues driver from burning car on Dallas North Tollway

DPS says trooper's quick thinking and selfless action averted a tragedy

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Incredible video from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a state trooper saving a man from a burning car.

Trooper Cody Durham said he was driving on the opposite side of the Dallas North Tollway near Spring Creek Parkway at about 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 9 when he saw a car smoking. By the time he turned around, the car had been engulfed in flames.

"I took the nearest exit possible and turned around and got there as quick as I could, and by the time I arrived, the vehicle had caught on fire,” Durham said in a video released by DPS, which also shows his body camera and dashboard camera videos from that night.

Durham said he did not hesitate to act and rescue the driver.

“Help me,” the motorist was heard saying as Durham approached.

Texas DPS trooper Cody Durham, talks about pulling a man from a burning car on Jan. 9, 2025.
Texas DPS
Texas DPS trooper Cody Durham, talks about pulling a man from a burning car on Jan. 9, 2025.

"I believed once I started pulling, that was going to be the only way to get him out. I just kept pulling and pulling until we were out of the car," Durham said.

Backup help arrived with the Plano Fire Department to handle the fire. Plano EMS took Durham and the driver to the hospital. Durham was treated for smoke inhalation and released. The driver's condition is unknown.

“Trooper Durham courageously intervened to save a life, demonstrating the true essence of our commitment to the safety of Texans,” DPS North Texas Regional Director Jeremy Sherrod said in a statement. “His quick thinking and selfless action not only averted tragedy but also reaffirmed our belief in the profound impact that dedicated law enforcement officers have on the lives of those they serve.”

The cause of the crash that led to the fire is under investigation.

