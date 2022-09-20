Texas Rangers Fan Appreciation Day at Globe Life Field to be Held Sept. 25

The Texas Rangers have officially kicked off its 50th Anniversary Fan Appreciation Week Monday, which will include a week-long giveaway campaign and culminate in Fan Appreciation Day at the Rangers games against the Guardians on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:35 p.m.
As part of Fan Appreciation Day, the Texas Rangers are giving everyone entering the Globe Life Field gates for Sunday's game a 2023 Texas Rangers pocket schedule and one ticket voucher for a 2023 regular season game.
The first 10,000 fans at the ballpark will receive a Tom Grieve Bobblehead, presented by United Concordia. The mystery bobblehead was announced ahead of the 2022 Rangers Hall of Fame induction ceremony in mid-August and honors Grieve's 50-year legacy with the team as a player, manager, front office executive, and broadcaster.
Additionally, one fan attending Sunday's game will be randomly selected to toss the ceremonial first pitch during pre-game ceremonies.
The Rangers will lead up to Fan Appreciation Day with a week of 50th anniversary-inspired giveaways to celebrate the best fans in baseball.
Fan Appreciation Week Giveaway Schedule:
- Tuesday, Sept. 20: 50 promo item fan packs
- Wednesday, Sept. 21: 50 pairs of tickets to the Oct. 5 Rangers-Yankees game
- Thursday, Sept. 22: 50 "50 Years of Rangers Baseball" commemorative books
- Friday, Sept. 23 - 50: Texas Rangers bobbleheads
Monday's giveaway was 50 autographed baseballs.
Everyone can enter to win the Fan Appreciation Week giveaways at texasrangers.com/fanappreciation. Winners will be randomly selected and notified by the end of the week.