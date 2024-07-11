A volunteer firefighter in West Texas is facing felony arson charges after investigators say he intentionally set multiple brush fires.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it began investigating several brush fires after deputies with the Brewster County Sheriff's Office labeled them suspicious.

Officials with the forest service said 44-year-old David Neet was arrested and charged with 20 counts of arson, though they didn't reveal how they identified him as a suspect or reveal any other details about the investigation or the damage caused by the fires.

“We investigate wildland arson cases and work to bring those responsible to justice,” said Assistant Chief Law Enforcement Officer for Texas A&M Forest Service, Jarred Lemmon. “The success of this case would not have been possible without the work of Brewster County Deputy Holquin."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Neet is being held on a $300,000 bond at the Brewster County Detention Center. Arson is a second-degree felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility and a fine of up to $10,000. It's unclear if Neet has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The department said they have responded to 70 wildfire investigations since Jan. 1.