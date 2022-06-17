Austin

Texas Parks and Wildlife Plane Crashes Into Lady Bird Lake

Nearby paddleboarders rescued the pilot

By Grace Reader and Billy Gates | KXAN-TV

A small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake Thursday and the pilot was rescued by nearby paddleboarders, according to the Austin Police Department. That pilot is at the hospital being evaluated, officials said in a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The incident happened just west of Interstate 35. Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed it was a game warden pilot that crashed.

A TPWD spokesperson said the plane "had just come out of routine maintenance and the pilot was on a test flight when they reported mechanical issues which forced them to land the plane in Lady Bird Lake."

