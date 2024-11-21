Texas ranked 46th in the nation for lung cancer screening rates

The seventh annual American Lung Association's "State of Lung Cancer" report found that Texas ranked 46th nationwide for lung cancer screening rates.

Though the lung cancer survival rate improved by 26% in the last five years, it is still the leading cause of cancer deaths in Texas and across the United States.

The American Lung Association's report showed opportunities for Texans to increase lung cancer survival rates by increasing biomarker testing and access to screening. The report also highlights how the toll of lung cancer can vary from early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment, and other indicators.

"This report helps us prioritize which areas to focus on to truly make an impact," Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association Charlie Gagen said. "Together we can make a difference."

The Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas was fully funded in 2023 and will continue to invest $300 million annually in cancer research and prevention programs throughout Texas through 2025. The American Lung Association hopes that Texas lawmakers will fund the agency again through 2027 in the upcoming legislative session.

The American Lung Association is calling upon Congress to pass the Increasing Access to Lung Cancer Screening Act, introduced in the House of Representatives on June 22, 2023.