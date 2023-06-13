Texas Lottery

Texas Lottery app taken offline after an update doesn't go as planned

App transitioned into Maintenance Mode until app can be repaired and full access can be restored

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

The Texas Lottery says their app is temporarily inaccessible by players due to an issue with a vendor.

According to the Texas Lottery, an application update installed on June 5 didn't go as planned and left several of the app's features not working properly.

The lottery said that despite efforts to troubleshoot the issues it became necessary to put the app into Maintenance Mode on June 8, making it unavailable to users.

The Texas Lottery said they are currently working with the vendor to resolve the issues and get the app back online. They have not said when they hope to restore full access.

"The Texas Lottery is committed to offering a mobile app that is fun and informative for our players. We apologize for the disruption and inconvenience this situation has caused for our players and retailers," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "We appreciate their patience and understanding as we make every effort to restore the Texas Lottery App's full functionality as soon as possible."

The Texas Lottery will continue to provide updates on the status of the app's restoration on its website and on social media channels.

This article tagged under:

Texas Lottery
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us