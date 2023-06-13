Texas Lottery app taken offline after an update doesn't go as planned

The Texas Lottery says their app is temporarily inaccessible by players due to an issue with a vendor.

According to the Texas Lottery, an application update installed on June 5 didn't go as planned and left several of the app's features not working properly.

The lottery said that despite efforts to troubleshoot the issues it became necessary to put the app into Maintenance Mode on June 8, making it unavailable to users.

The Texas Lottery said they are currently working with the vendor to resolve the issues and get the app back online. They have not said when they hope to restore full access.

"The Texas Lottery is committed to offering a mobile app that is fun and informative for our players. We apologize for the disruption and inconvenience this situation has caused for our players and retailers," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "We appreciate their patience and understanding as we make every effort to restore the Texas Lottery App's full functionality as soon as possible."

The Texas Lottery will continue to provide updates on the status of the app's restoration on its website and on social media channels.