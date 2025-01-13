Phone bank answers questions on ‘Immigration and Your Rights' Tuesday and Wednesday

Telemundo 39 is hosting a phone bank on Tuesday and Wednesday, where experts will answer questions and explain to callers what they should know about the United States immigration system.

The volunteers working the phone bank will also answer questions about what might happen after President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House on Jan. 20.

A group of immigration lawyers and experts in the field will answer questions and calls this Tuesday, Jan. 14, and Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you have a question, call 817-654-7039 or 855-622-5555.