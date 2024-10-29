Austin

Student fatally stabbed at high school in Austin, one student in police custody

A student at Manor Senior High was stabbed by another student on Tuesday

A student at Manor Senior High School in Austin died after being stabbed by another student, officials say.

Austin-Travis County EMS received a call at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday about a stabbing at the high school, NBC 5's sister station in Austin, KXAN, reported.

Medics arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful. The student was pronounced dead on the scene, according to ATCEMS.

A district spokesperson said the stabbing happened after an altercation between two students.

A student is in police custody, according to Manor ISD.

The school closed early on Tuesday and Wednesday classes were canceled at Manor Senior and Manor Early College High School, the district said.

No other details were released by the district or police.

