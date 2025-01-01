Start the New Year off on the right foot with First Day Hikes at Texas state parks

If your New Year's resolution is to exercise more or get outdoors, start 2025 on the right foot with a First Day Hike.

First Day Hikes is a nationwide program to encourage hiking on New Year's Day, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

The annual tradition allows people of all ages and skill levels a chance to experience the beauty of Texas nature through ranger and self-guided walks, bike rides, paddling trips, polar plunges and more.

“One of the many reasons that I love Texas is the nice weather that we can have even in the winter and there is no better way to spend a beautiful winter day than walking with friends and family at a Texas State Park,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. "Please join us and help Texas State Parks once again become the leader in First Day Hike participation and miles walked for 2025. Hope to see you on the trail!”

Trails at Texas State Parks vary in length and difficulty. Trail maps for all Texas State Parks can be found on TPWD's website.

TPWD reminds everyone to bring water, wear proper shoes and appropriate clothing when going for hike.

First Day Hikes in North Texas

Fort Parker State Park , 194 Park Road, Mexia. Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under.

, 194 Park Road, Mexia. Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under. Inks Lake State Park , 3630 Park Road 4 West, Burnet. Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. Admission is $7, free for kids 12 and under.

, 3630 Park Road 4 West, Burnet. Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. Admission is $7, free for kids 12 and under. Dinosaur Valley State Park , 1629 Park Road 59, Glen Rose. Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 10 and 11 a.m. Admission is $8, free for kids 12 and under.

, 1629 Park Road 59, Glen Rose. Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 10 and 11 a.m. Admission is $8, free for kids 12 and under. Lake Somerville State Park , 14222 Park Road 57, Somerville. Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 8:30 a.m, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under.

, 14222 Park Road 57, Somerville. Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 8:30 a.m, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under. Lake Mineral Wells State Park , 100 Park Road 71, Mineral Wells. Dec. 31 at 11:30 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is $7, free for kids 12 and under.

, 100 Park Road 71, Mineral Wells. Dec. 31 at 11:30 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is $7, free for kids 12 and under. Martin Creek Lake State Park , 9515 County Road 2181D, Tatum. Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is $4, free for kids 12 and under.

, 9515 County Road 2181D, Tatum. Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is $4, free for kids 12 and under. Lake Brownwood State Park , 200 State Highway Park Road 15, Brownwood. Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 9:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under.

, 200 State Highway Park Road 15, Brownwood. Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 9:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under. Fort Boggy State Park , 4994 Highway 75 South, Centerville. Jan. 1 at any time during park hours. Admission is $3, free for kids 12 and under.

, 4994 Highway 75 South, Centerville. Jan. 1 at any time during park hours. Admission is $3, free for kids 12 and under. Valley View Park, 7000 Valley View Lane, Dallas. Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at any time during park hours. Free.

A full list of all First Day Hike events can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department calendar page.