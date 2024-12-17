Death row inmate Robert Roberson to testify at Texas Capitol on Friday

A Texas House committee on Tuesday subpoenaed death row inmate Robert Roberson to testify Friday at the Capitol.

Roberson was sentenced to the death penalty for the 2003 death of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki. His case drew intense attention as his execution date neared because of its reliance on what a bipartisan group of lawmakers criticized as “junk science.”

Roberson’s attorney Gretchen Sween said in a statement he is “eager to testify and grateful for the chance to be heard.”

“We will do all we can to cooperate, and I profoundly hope that his ability to appear is not obstructed by those who, for whatever reason, do not want the lawmakers and the public to hear from him directly about his experience trying to communicate his innocence,” Sween said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

If executed, Roberson would become the first person put to death in a “shaken baby syndrome” case, according to lawmakers. Some medical and criminal justice experts have argued that the shaken baby diagnosis is flawed and has led to wrongful convictions.

Click here to read more on what's expected Friday from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.