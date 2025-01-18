Citizens in Kyle fight to save a reportedly 400-year-old tree named ‘Jolene'

Following a Dec. 3 decision to remove a reportedly 400-year-old tree known to residents as "Jolene," some residents in Kyle want decision-makers to continue to explore other options.

The City of Kyle has long planned to expand Old Stagecoach Road, which at one point requires north and southbound vehicles to yield to each other due to where Jolene stands.

“[The tree] currently restricts traffic flow and causes a pinch point as you’re going around the curve,” said Kyle Assistant City Manager Amber Schmeits. “Because of the proximity to the road, and the need to expand, the future of the tree is in question.”

Schmeits said the road would be expanded to three lanes. The city explored expanding into the opposite side of the road as the tree, but Schmeits said it would require the city to purchase property.

“It would involve taking property and homes from folks, structures, garages, fences. So it was quite a few properties that would have been impacted,” she said.

Council members were presented with five options, including removing the tree, transporting the tree, or removing the tree, but installing a historical marker or art installation to commemorate Jolene.

Schmeits told the council that if the city were to preserve and transport Jolene, it would cost around $750,000 and would not guarantee its survival.

Last month, council members voted four to two to remove the tree but honor it by developing an artistic piece and planting other trees.

“We need to have this reverence for nature, to protect it, especially a piece of nature — such as this tree — that is so connected with the history of Kyle,” said Casey Landers, who has been protesting in front of Jolene.

Landers said she thinks decision-makers in Kyle should not move forward with the removal, but come up with a compromise to preserve Jolene.

“This tree is older than the United States of America. I think we need to preserve that,” Landers continued.

Schmeits said the city has been assessing ways to both make the road safer and save the tree since 2018. She also said, that through her research, she could not determine the tree’s actual age and was not sure where the 400-year estimate came from.

“It’s not an easy decision. It’s been there for a very long time and it has a lot of cultural significance to the community,” Schmeits told KXAN. “I can understand why people would be upset. At the same time, it’s quite costly [to preserve and transport it] and it’s not guaranteed that the tree would survive.”

A removal date has not been set. According to MySanAntonio.com Kyle Mayor Pro Tem, Robert Rizo, said Jolene would be up for at least a year.

Concerned residents formed the "Save the Porter Oak" movement to preserve the live oak and have a meeting planned for Feb. 12. They also started a Change.org petition to save the tree.