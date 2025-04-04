With bribery probe dismissed, Texas AG Ken Paxton gears up for potential Senate run

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is gearing up for a potential U.S. Senate run while no longer shadowed by a federal corruption investigation that hung over his rising profile in the Republican Party.

If Paxton embarks on what would likely be one of the country's most contentious 2026 primary battles, that durability would be tested against Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Paxton, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has hinted at challenging Cornyn for over a year but has not said when he will decide.

In the final weeks of the Biden administration, the Justice Department decided not to pursue its investigation into Paxton over bribery allegations, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One person said the decision was made in the final weeks of President Joe Biden’s presidency, though the date was not immediately clear.

The accusations were arguably the most serious of multiple legal troubles Paxton has faced since becoming attorney general in 2015. These included felony securities fraud charges that hovered over him for nearly a decade before he agreed to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution fees. The attorney general also faced an investigation by the Texas State Bar for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

In a social media post on X responding to the news Thursday, Paxton characterized the investigation as a “bogus witch hunt." He also tacked on a fresh barb toward Cornyn.

“Care to comment now, John?" Paxton posted.

Paxton declined an interview request through a spokesperson Thursday.

Spokespeople for Cornyn did not immediately respond to phone and email requests seeking comment.

The quiet dismissal underscores Paxton's political resiliency and ascendency among his party's hard-right in recent years, while potentially giving his opponents less fodder for political attacks.

“There are no more clouds over him," said Bill Miller, a longtime Texas lobbyist and friend of Paxton.

Paxton has targeted Cornyn since the senator became one of the few prominent Republicans to criticize him. Cornyn, who helped push a bipartisan gun control bill after the 2022 mass shooting at an Uvalde elementary school, also previously came under criticism from conservative activists who have driven the party's agenda farther to the right.

Cornyn, who also served as Texas attorney general, has served in the Senate since 2002 and is a popular member of the GOP conference. But Cornyn lost to South Dakota Sen. John Thune in a close bid to become Senate majority leader. If Paxton enters the race, it will likely be the senator's most competitive primary campaign.

In 2020, eight of Paxton's closest aides accused him of using his office to benefit a Texas real estate developer who employed a woman with whom Paxton was having an extramarital affair. He was impeached and acquitted in the Texas Senate in 2023.

Nate Paul, the real estate developer, pleaded guilty to federal charges for lying to banks to receive millions of dollars in loans in January.