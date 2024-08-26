Missing Austin area woman may have been seen in Colorado, Idaho

Austin police are asking for help finding a missing woman last seen with her ex-boyfriend on Thursday.

According to Austin police, 29-year-old Brenna Swindell was at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry. Since then, no one has been able to reach either of them, and their cellphones have been turned off since Friday.

Austin police said Swindell has not been in usual contact with her family and friends, and the department is concerned about her safety and immediate welfare.

Police said she may have been seen in Denver, Colorado and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Messages shared online indicated she may also have recently been spotted in Idaho.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Swindell is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing between 120 and 140 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on both arms. She may be in a white 2022 Kia Carnival with Texas license plate VFS 7528.

According to the Texas DPS active alerts page, a CLEAR Alert has not been activated on her behalf. Anyone with information on Swindell is asked to call 911 immediately or the Austin PD's Missing Person's Unit at 512-974-5250.