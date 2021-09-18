Austin Man Charged With Throwing Molotov Cocktail

The man wanted for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a church near the Capitol Complex in Austin in August has been arrested.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Eleazar Dushimimana, 21, was arrested Sept. 8, charged with felony arson of a place of worship and felony possession of a prohibited weapon, and booked into the Travis County Jail.

The Department of Public Safety said his charges stem from an incident on Aug. 31 in which a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a church between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

DPS Troopers responded to the scene, but the suspect had already fled on foot, the Department of Public Safety said.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Dushimimana was arrested following an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Austin Fire Department, and the University of Texas at Austin Police Department,

His arrest is the result of two Crime Stoppers tips, and multiple rewards will be paid, the Department of Public Safety said.

Earlier this month, Texas Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this individual.