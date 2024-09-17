Earthquake

5.1 earthquake reported in West Texas, felt in parts of Dallas-Fort Worth area

By De'Anthony Taylor

File. Earthquake Seismograph. 3D Render
Getty Images

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near the Midland-Odessa Metropolitan area Monday evening, briefly rattling parts of North Texas.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake struck in Martin County at 7:49 p.m., about 21 miles southwest of Ackerly, Texas.

USGS maps shows location of West Texas earthquake on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.
USGS
USGS map shows the location of the West Texas earthquake on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

The USGS initially reported the earthquake as a 4.8 magnitude with a depth of 4.8 kilometers. It later upgraded the magnitude to 5.1 with a depth of 8.4 kilometers.

The U.S. National Weather Service, Midland, Texas, shared on social media that its personnel felt the earthquake at their office. Residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex also reported feeling the tremor.

No injuries or structural damage were reported as of 9 p.m.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

