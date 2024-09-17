5.1 earthquake reported in West Texas, felt in parts of Dallas-Fort Worth area

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near the Midland-Odessa Metropolitan area Monday evening, briefly rattling parts of North Texas.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake struck in Martin County at 7:49 p.m., about 21 miles southwest of Ackerly, Texas.

USGS USGS map shows the location of the West Texas earthquake on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

The USGS initially reported the earthquake as a 4.8 magnitude with a depth of 4.8 kilometers. It later upgraded the magnitude to 5.1 with a depth of 8.4 kilometers.

The U.S. National Weather Service, Midland, Texas, shared on social media that its personnel felt the earthquake at their office. Residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex also reported feeling the tremor.

No injuries or structural damage were reported as of 9 p.m.

