Teen girl critically wounded in shooting outside West Arlington rec center

An Arlington teenager is in critical condition after she was shot outside a rec center overnight Tuesday.

Arlington Police said officers were called at about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting outside the Dottie Lynn Recreation Center on the 3200 block of Norwood Lane.

Officers arrived to find a teenage girl near the pool with an apparent gunshot wound. The girl, whose identity and age have not been confirmed, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Further details about her injury were not released.

Arlington Police said detectives are still investigating the shooting, but so far have learned that a group of teens jumped the fence at the rec center and that the shooting took place as they were gathered near the pool.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but they did confirm they'd identified several of the teens who were present and that they were being interviewed.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are expected to release more information as more details are confirmed.

