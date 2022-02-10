Irving

Teen Critically Injured in Irving Shooting

A 19-year-old was found with at least one gunshot wound and remains in critical condition

By Jacob Reyes

The Dallas Morning News

A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Irving Thursday morning.

Irving Police said someone called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. to report a shooting near MacArthur Boulevard and Ranch Trail in Valley Ranch.

Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man inside a vehicle’s driver seat with at least one gunshot wound. 

The Irving Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where he was last listed in critical condition. Further details about the man's identity and his injuries are not yet known.

Police have not revealed any motive in the shooting. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced.

Investigators said the investigation is ongoing and have asked people to avoid the area along MacArthur between Old York Road and Red River Trail.

