Teddy Bear Foundation Donates over 2K Bears to Cook Children's

The Teddy Bear Party, a local 501c3, recently donated over 2,000 teddy bears to Cook Children's PrayerBear program. The donation was made possible through an eventful night of charitable giving at the Teddy Bear Party, where each guest brought a stuffed bear to be gifted to a child in need at the hospital.

The PrayerBear Program, which began in 1997, has served as a vital support system for Cook Children's patients and their families through prayer and comfort. Over the past 25 years, this program has continued to expand its reach and impact within the community. On average, more than 300 bears are delivered weekly to patients across the Medical Center, providing solace during challenging times.

Following the successful Teddy Bear Party, a dedicated group of volunteers—adults and children—came together to prepare bags filled with teddy bears of various shapes and sizes. Each bag was thoughtfully assembled with teddy bears, ready to be delivered to children undergoing treatment or facing health challenges at Cook Children’s Hospital.

Jason Hanna the founder of the Teddy Bear Party Foundation, began the fundraiser in 2011 hosting the event at his home. Present day, it has grown to be an opportunity for the community to contribute and make a difference in a child's life. “Thank you to our incredible corporate sponsors and everyone who attended the 13th Annual Teddy Bear Party. Your unwavering support makes a tremendous impact, bringing comfort and joy to countless children through the gift of these special teddy bears. Together, we’re making a difference—one bear at a time!”. - Jason Hanna, Teddy Bear Party Founder.

If you’re interested in contributing to or supporting the PrayerBear program, visit their website HERE. Additionally, for those who wish to help further the mission of the Teddy Bear Foundation itself, please click HERE for more information on how you can get involved.