The Tarrant County tax assessor is reminding homeowners they can defer half of their annual property tax bill until next summer if they pay half their total bill by Dec. 2.

Taxpayers may pay their current-year property taxes in two equal installments. To qualify for this half-payment option, taxpayers must pay one-half of the total current-year property taxes owed by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2024.

Property tax bills are due in full by Jan. 31, 2025, and if the payments aren't made in full at that time, they can incur penalties and interest. However, for those taking part in the half-payment option, if the first half of their property tax bill is paid by Dec. 2, the second half will not be due until June 30, 2025. During that time, no penalties or interest will accrue as long as the balance due is paid by that date.

The office of Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector Wendy Burgess said it has offered the half-payment option for more than 30 years but that it's not available in all Texas counties. The tax assessor's office typically requires half the bill to be paid by the end of November, but the date was extended this year.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“The date was extended from Nov. 30 because it falls on a Saturday this year,” Burgess said.

Property tax statements are generally mailed out starting mid-October, and most taxpayers should have received them by now. Statements can also be printed on the tax office's webpage.