Tarrant County mom, advocates push for release of intellectually disabled inmate

Shantel Taylor says when her son's medication is just right, he's the person she remembers.

"He’s bubbly, he’s spontaneous, he’s always laughing, he’s always saying something funny," Taylor said.

But that wasn't the case on December 11, 2023, when she said he had a manic episode.

Taylor said her son, Kai'Yere Campbell, was diagnosed with an intellectual developmental disability and autism at the age of two.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In August 2021, she said he was also diagnosed with schizophrenia.

He started staying at a group home in September 2023. In December, Taylor said her son had an episode.

According to court documents, he hit an elderly worker with his hand.

“The group home supporters asked him to be taken to JPS hospital for care, for treatment, but instead he was brought here [Tarrant County Jail]," Taylor said.

NBC 5 spoke with a person in charge at Campbell's group home.

She said although she couldn't comment on Campbell's specific case due to HIPPA laws, she said in general, they only call the police to help transport a patient to the hospital when they can't do it in their own company car. She said they never ask for patients to be taken to jail.

According to court documents, Campbell is charged with "knowingly" causing bodily injury.

“I’m just worried that he’s in here, he doesn’t know what’s going on, and basically, I’m just doing what I have to do get him out of here and placed in an SSLC, state-supported living center," Taylor said.

Advocacy group United Fort Worth has a new petition for Campbell's judge to dismiss his case.

They're also calling on District Attorney Phil Sorrell to drop Campbell's charges, and for Campbell's provider, My Health My Resources (MHMR), to intervene.

"This is their job. They need to advocate right along with us as experts to the DA: Drop the charges, to the judge: Dismiss the case, and stop criminalizing this child," said Pamela Young, United Fort Worth executive director.

In an email to NBC 5, MHMR said they cannot comment on, confirm, or deny a patient's case.

"We can tell you that we work with people in the jail who have mental disabilities. Our staff try to assist people within the jail and also to transition them to other services as appropriate for their case," a spokesperson wrote.

The district attorney's office sent NBC 5 a written statement, saying that a judge has ordered Campbell to a state mental hospital for competency restoration, and "due to the order signed by the magistrate, the state cannot proceed any further on this case until the defendant receives treatment."

According to court documents, that treatment is for a period of up to 120 days.

They cited the expert psychologist in this case, who said, “There is a reasonable degree of certainty that Mr. Campbell can be restored to a legally competent state within the foreseeable future (60 to 120 days).”

The DA's office said there hasn't been any other expert testimony or motion filed by the defense "to dispute the current course of action."

"The magistrate or Court is the only entity that can create orders or remove orders. With the current state of the evidence in the case and information the DA’s office possesses considering the risk to the Community, the State does not intend to dismiss the case but is abiding by the course recommended by the expert and the Court concerning the mental health of this Defendant," the DA's office added.

But advocates say the DA *does* have the power to drop charges, and that putting Campbell on the waiting list for competency restoration, instead of on the waitlist to a long-term state facility, wastes valuable time.

“What is competency restoration? It is not mental healthcare. It is simply a process by which that person can be made 'restored' and understand the charges being brought against them. That’s it. So that they can participate in their own defense. It is not to help them," Young said.

“There’s no point in having him go through competency restoration because he’s not going to retain any information, he’s not going to remember, and he’s not going to pay attention the entire time," said Taylor, who pointed out that her son has been intellectually disabled since he was a toddler.

Taylor said she's fearful for the worst, in the wake of recent Tarrant County Jail inmate deaths.

"It’s very… scary and heartfelt situation," she said.

There have been more than 60 inmates who have died since 2017, the most recent being Anthony Ray Johnson in April.

“We didn’t have time before the others. We know about Kai’Yere," Young said. “The DA, the judge, they can do something today and this will all be over and Kai’Yere can be on the road to recovery.”

The Sheriff's Office said Campbell is being well cared for at the jail.

"Mr. Campbell is being well cared for and has gained weight while in the Tarrant County Jail. He is being observed closely, provided special meals and has regular visits with family. The accusations of him being left in a dirty environment for extended times is not true. Multiple detention, medical and MHMR staff check on his well-being multiple times each day," a spokesperson wrote to NBC 5.