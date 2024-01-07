Fort Worth police

Suspect attacks police with crowbar after robbery, one injured

Fort Worth Police shot the suspect in the leg during a confrontation Sunday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

Fort Worth Police

Fort Worth Police responded to a robbery at the 6400 block of McCart Avenue at approximately 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

When officers arrived the suspect had broken the glass and stolen several items in a 24-hour vape shop, according to a statement from Fort Worth Police.

The suspect, a 37-year-old black male in a face mask, armed with a crowbar, fled the scene on foot. Police said they found the man hiding in a residential backyard on Fargo Court.

In a confrontation, the suspect attacked an officer with the crowbar according to a post on X by Charly Wilkison, Executive Director of Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

Police shot the suspect in the leg, and then administered life-saving aid. He was then taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to a statement from Fort Worth Police.

Fort Worth Police said there are no other suspects and no other injuries were reported.

The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on Significant Event Leave, which is standard practice Fort Worth Police said.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes provided a brief statement posted on X and YouTube.

This is an ongoing investigation.

