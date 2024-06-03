‘Summer of Safety' initiative to give 10,000 Dallas teens free passes to attractions

The city of Dallas is one month away from the start of the third annual public safety ‘Summer of Safety’ campaign, geared toward keeping teens safe and out of trouble.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, and other leaders announced the third annual initiative Monday morning at the Mattie Nash-Myrtle Davis Recreation Center.

While violent crime is down for the third consecutive year, the summer months traditionally lead to an increase in crime.

The project incentivizes teens, ages 13 to 17, who live in Dallas the ability to visit some of the city’s top attractions and take part in reading, sporting events and day camps at no cost.

“We have bike courses, riding, youth basketball camps, midnight basketball, boxing, movie nights, library programs, getting outside to our city parks and recreation centers,” said DPD Chief Eddie Garcia listing off some of the available activities.

The Dallas Park & Recreation Department’s Teen All Access Pass will provide up to 10,000 Dallas residents, ages 13-17, a pass to free activities during the month of July.

The pass provides free admission to museums, water parks, nature centers, and other venues.

Those interested are asked to visit any Dallas Recreation Center to sign up and receive the pass.

Passes can be picked up at rec centers beginning July 1, at 10 a.m., while supplies last.

The summer campaign also includes other programs offered through the mayor’s office and through DPD.

Other initiatives include the SMART Summer Reading Program and the mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program which provides opportunities for Dallas youth to attend local professional, collegiate, and amateur sporting events at no cost.

The Dallas Police Department also offers youth programming throughout the summer ranging from boxing programs to movie nights, according to a city press release.

The teen passes are reportedly divvied up among the city’s recreation centers.

Community advocates have voiced concerns about low-income high crime areas not being prioritized in the program.

There’s also concern that parents and teens will not know about these opportunities in time.

Johnson told a crowd of parents and community members in attendance they will soon begin posting information about the summer initiative on digital billboards across the city.