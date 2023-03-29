Students, Staff Hospitalized After Gas Leak Near Collin County Elementary School

Some students and staff members at a Collin County elementary school were hospitalized as a precaution following a nearby natural gas leak Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

The gas leak occurred at an area under construction outside the main campus building of Phyliss NeSmith Elementary School in Lavon, where a gas line was being added to a tornado shelter and classrooms being built, a Community ISD spokesman told NBC 5.

The gas leak was contained within about 15 minutes and tests from both the Lavon Fire Department and Atmos found no gas detected inside the school's building, a city spokeswoman said.

Some school staff members and students were hospitalized for evaluation, the spokeswoman said.

No serious injuries were reported.