On Oct. 19, the State Fair of Texas came to a close after welcoming nearly 2.4 million fairgoers to Fair Park over its 24-day run.

As a nonprofit, the State Fair of Texas strives to support the community locally and statewide by helping underwrite community initiatives, offering scholarships, and supporting Fair Park museums.

The State Fair of Texas serves as the organization's largest fundraiser of the year, and a successful 24-day run means more support for Fair Park and the surrounding community. Due to the success of the previous year's fair, the State Fair of Texas contributed nearly $15.8 million through philanthropic and Fair Park giving in 2023.

"At the heart of the State Fair of Texas is a commitment to creating lasting memories and celebrating what makes the Lone Star State unique," State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber said. "It's always a privilege to witness people from all walks of life come together to share in the fun, culture, and community that makes the fair so special."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

When you think about the State Fair of Texas you think "big." This year the fair collected 180,000 canned goods for the North Texas Food Bank in exchange for discounted tickets. Nearly 26,000 pounds of produce was also donated. More than 69,000 discounted tickets were given to members of the military and to first responders. Nearly two million free tickets were given away to North Texas school children. More than 800 people rode in the nightly parade. There were 3,100 shows and activities around Fair Park, including more than 50 concerts. More than 400,000 prizes were given away on the Midway and more than half a million corny dogs were sold.

How many taquitos were hand-rolled? How many trips did people take on The Texas Star? All the answers are below.

STATE FAIR OF TEXAS BY THE NUMBERS

The State Fair of Texas released some of the successes they saw this year and the impact it made on the community:

The State Fair of Texas is estimated to have welcomed nearly 2.4 million fairgoers through the gates.

More than 549,000 Visitor’s Guides were handed out, informing fairgoers of all the State Fair fun they can enjoy during their visit.

The Fair’s busiest day for the 2024 season was Saturday, Oct. 12 – the Allstate Red River Rivalry. Big Tex welcomed more than 211,000 fairgoers that day.

The Big Tex Contact Center answered nearly 12,200 calls from fairgoers during the run of the Fair.

The State Fair of Texas marketing team made 55,559 new Fair friends across all social media channels during the Fair, with one video reaching more than 9.7 million views.



Community

1,100 admission tickets were donated to local nonprofit organizations for the community to enjoy the Fair.

More than 180,000 canned food items, including jars of peanut butter, were collected during the State Fair of Texas and donated to the North Texas Food Bank.

Nearly 135 faith leaders and community partners came together for fellowship during the annual Pastors Luncheon hosted by the State Fair of Texas during the Fair on October 3, 2024.

More than 1.88 million free admission tickets were given to students throughout North Texas, and more than 300,000 teachers received a voucher for free admission.

More than 300 nonprofit leaders attended Community Engagement Day, which was hosted by the State Fair of Texas during the Fair on October 15, 2024.

The State Fair of Texas and the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House & Steering Committee hosted the Seventh Annual Juanita Craft Humanitarian Awards, honoring seven individuals following in Mrs. Craft’s footsteps. Nearly 200 community members were in attendance.

As of 2024, Big Tex Urban Farms has donated more than 26,360 pounds of fresh produce. This equates to more than 1.7 million servings donated to help feed the South Dallas/Fair Park community since 2016.

In 2024, the Fair’s Big Tex Scholarship Program awarded more than $1.3 million in new college scholarships to 225 students throughout the Lone Star State.

With college applications right around the corner, the Fair encourages eligible high school seniors and seasonal employees to go online to BigTex.com/Scholarship and apply now for a 2025 Big Tex college scholarship.

More than 17,300 first responders and their families visited the Fair over 24 days, utilizing the special discount offer in gratitude for their service.

More than 52,000 members of the military and their families visited the Fair over 24 days, utilizing the special discount offer in gratitude for their service.

Entertainment, Attractions, and Midway

More than 144,000 fans were in attendance for the State Fair Classic and the Allstate® Red River Rivalry at the historic Cotton Bowl® Stadium during the Fair.

The Kroger® Starlight Parade featured brand-new floats that illuminated the fairgrounds each night, with more than 800 riders adorning the floats during 24 processions.

During the fifth year of the Lone Star Music Series, more than 60 Texas music artists performed throughout the grounds.

More than 35 acts took to the Chevrolet Main Stage this year, with Los Pescadores, Jesse & Joy, Wyatt Flores, and The Commodores drawing the largest crowds at their FREE concerts.

The Bud Light Stage hosted 30 acts this year, with Luna Luna, Los Gran Reyes, and Sarah Jaffe drawing the largest crowds.

Throughout the 24 days of the Fair, 3,099 activities happened across the fairgrounds, including shows like Steve Goodtime, Dino Time with Professor T. Tex, live music shows, and more.

Fairgoers joined the Showstoppers in the Cupid Shuffle over 95 times.

Little Big Tex made over 150 appearances across the fairgrounds, taking over 10,000 photos with fairgoers.

Sara Twister split 33 apples with bare hands, with one split by the hands of a member of the audience.

More than 1,200 playing cards were torn by our resident strongman, Mighty Mike.

The Love Bug horn blew more than 4,000 times throughout the 24-day run of the Fair.

More than 400,000 prizes were won at the State Fair Midway, with an estimated value of $1.4 million.

More than 100,000 rides were taken on the iconic Texas Star Ferris Wheel.

Exhibits and Creative Arts

The State Fair welcomed 20 new shopping booths this year, creating 186 shopping locations for fairgoers to enjoy.

The Texas Auto Show showcased 288 cars and seven golf carts, featuring the latest vehicles—from electric models to spacious family SUVs—at one of the largest automotive displays in the Southwest.

Mundo Latino was the heart of the State Fair’s Hispanic Heritage Month, with stunning Catrina figures symbolizing Día de los Muertos and 15 altars showcasing the vibrant traditions of the Hispanic culture.

Community members got crafty with more than 12,000 entries in the Fair’s Creative Arts competitions. The State Fair awarded 4,434 ribbons to folks celebrating their creativity this year.

The State Fair Creative Arts contests featured 3,604 participants from across the state.

A total of 1,172 individual cookies entered the gates of the State Fair of Texas on the day of the Cookie contest.

Food and Beverage

More than 60,000 individual taquitos were hand-rolled and sold in 24 days at Tony’s Taco Shop — home of the Big Tex Choice Awards Finalist, The Drowning Taquitos.

Seven new vendors joined the State Fair of Texas community of vendors this year, bringing in a total of 14 new concepts.

During the 24-day duration of the State Fair of Texas, approximately 550,000 Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs were sold, accompanied by 1,800 gallons of mustard and 850 gallons of ketchup!

About 100,000 pieces of Rousso’s Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick from Magnolia Beer Garden, Holy Biscuit, and Who Dat Daquiri were enjoyed throughout the run of the Fair.

Livestock and Agriculture

Ag Awareness Day gathered 203 chapters of 4-H, FFA, and FCCLA to participate in the canned food drive, donating more than 30,090 pounds of food to the North Texas Food Bank.

More than 71,250 folks attended 15 FREE rodeo events across the 24-day run of the State Fair.

The Fair’s livestock and agricultural events hosted more than 13,190 livestock entries.

The Grand Champion Market Steer of the Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction broke a record this year, selling for $180,000 to Frank Deel.