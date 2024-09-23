Championship Belt unveiled ahead of 2024 State Fair Classic

The annual State Fair Classic is back and just days away. Louisiana's Grambling State University hopes to claim a second victory in a row against their rival Prairie View A&M University.

Grambling State won last year’s matchup 35-20 and holds a 28-10 lead in the State Fair Classic series.

The City of Dallas and Dallas Sports Commission welcomed the head football coaches on Monday morning at the Cotton Bowl ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated matchup.

“We come here to win, absolutely,” Bubba McDowell, coach for Prairie View A&M said.

“We’re here for business,” Mickey Joseph, head coach for Grambling State Football said.

During Monday’s press conference, organizers announced a unique prize that will travel with the winning team each year: the State Fair Classic Championship Belt.

“Most everybody is into the WWE. That's what it's all about. You see all these college teams sporting a belt. Kids have it on the sideline,” Albert Wash said. Wash is the president of ALW Entertainment, the organizer of the event.

The belt was carefully designed by the WWE. The belt features the Dallas skyline, team helmets, and two bare name plates which will be engraved with the winning year from each team.

“So, we felt we'll be able to get publicity every year with the team traveling with them. They can’t take the trophy around at every game, but they can take the belt,” Wash said.

Organizers also confirmed the performers that will take the Chevy Stage before and after the game.

“Rick Ross is flying in,” Wash said. Ross is an American rapper and record executive.

Legendary performers including Big Daddy Kane and gospel entertainer Detrick Haddon will also be in attendance.

“For them to support something like HBCU, I think that's a plus for us and the universities,” Wash said.

The Cotton Bowl at Fair Park will host the highly anticipated matchup between the two historically Black college and university programs at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 28.