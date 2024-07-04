Tiniest North Texans celebrating Fourth of July

Baylor Scott & White wishes everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July in the cutest way.

They put together this collection of pictures of some of their newborn babies who are being cared for at the NICU.

Celebrating Independence Day in the NICU

"Stars, stripes, and hopefully not too many sleepless nights for these new families. These Tiniest Texans are sweeter than apple pie! Happy Independence Day from the families at Baylor Scott & White Health across Texas," the hospital said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

River & Raine and Vilakem and Eyra are two sets of twins from Temple, TX! Families from McKinney, Dallas, and Waco are also represented.