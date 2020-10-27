Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

Teacher Donates 14 Inches of His Hair for Something Good

Brent Caldwell, of the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD, had been growing his hair for three years

By Ben Russell

What Brent Caldwell did this month, and over the past three years, really, is practically the living embodiment of "Something Good."

During a recent live broadcast of the morning announcements at Lake Pointe Elementary School, in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District, Caldwell, a Student Success Academy teacher, had his long hair cut off so that it could be donated to Hair We Share, a nonprofit that helps make and provide wigs to people who have lost their hair due to a medical condition.

“To be able to do this for the kids, and do it myself, for me really, I just wanted to spread that positive thing. There’s so much negativity in the world,” Caldwell said about the message he hoped to pass along to the students at Lake Pointe.

Caldwell ultimately donated 14 inches of his hair, which had grown for more than three years, since the last time he made this same donation.

Caldwell’s selfless donation is part of Lake Pointe Elementary School’s Acts of Kindness project, an effort to complete 10 million acts of kindness by the end of this school year.

“I try to share only positive things with people around me, because there are already so many negative things in our daily basis, and I don’t want to add into that,” Caldwell said “That’s something that is my own personal philosophy, and I try to pass on the kids and tell them our only real job as people is to make someone else’s day better, or make someone else feel better. And when you get older you are going to be running the world, and we need good people in charge. So this is a great way to start.”

