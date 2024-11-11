Remodeling company honors military heroes for 7th year

A remodeling company wanted to do something good for Veterans Day and picked a husband and wife in Grand Prairie to honor their service.

Manual and Kristin Chavez are the recipients of the Expo Home Heroes Program. It honors veterans who made a profound impact through their military careers

Expo Home Improvement renovated the Chavez’s primary bathroom to provide a safer, more accessible space. Demolition happened on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and the walk-in shower was ready for use the next day.

Manual Chavez joined the U.S. Army in 2006 and during one of his two deployments, he suffered physical injuries as well as a traumatic brain injury. He continues to struggle with PTSD and memory issues. Manual met his wife, Kristin, while she was serving in the Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The couple now resides in Grand Prairie with two of their five children. Both now have careers outside the Army.

This is the seventh year for the remodeling company to do something good for veterans.