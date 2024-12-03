Nonprofit TrackGirlz, led by local Olympian, excited for Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global effort to raise much-needed funds for organizations around the world. Organizers of Giving Tuesday say it reimagines a world built upon shared humanity and generosity.

There are dozens of local organizations hoping to be recognized on this Giving Tuesday on December 3. One of them is TrackGirlz, founded by Olympian and gold medal Olympic track coach Mechelle Lewis Freeman.

“On Giving Tuesday, we are hoping people help pass the baton to the next generation by starting a Relay Donation fundraiser! With our Relay Donation model, individuals or companies can kickstart a fundraiser with a set goal and then "relay" the effort to another person or department until the goal is reached,” Freeman said.

She said TrackGirlz is a 501c3 girls' empowerment organization hoping to help girls reach their full potential through sport.

“According to research conducted by the Women’s Sports Foundation, by the age of 14, girls drop out of sports twice as often as boys for factors such as social stigma, lack of access, safety and transportation issues, costs, and lack of positive role models. Among all 20 sports studied among teen youth, track and field stood out as having the highest percentages of youth who excelled academically,” their website reads.

They are hoping to raise $25,000 for their many programs.