Local nonprofit's annual Christmas Cottage opening for another year

By Laura Harris

Grace Grapevine

Grace Grapevine is a local nonprofit that prides itself on giving families a hand up and not a hand out… with dignity. The holiday season is the time of year they kick that message into high gear.

Their annual Christmas Cottage helps qualified families make sure their children have toys this holiday season. It’s more than just toys, families can also get home goods and appliances through the private, store-like setting, at no cost to the families who come in to shop.

More than 2,500 individuals and families are served at the Christmas Cottage each holiday season.

From now until December 20, they are items off their big wish list at 2705 E. Grapevine Mills Circle in Grapevine from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. They also have an online wish list they are receiving donations from.

If a group such as a business or church would like more information or help setting up a toy drive they can contact GRACE at debeling@GRACEGrapevine.org.

