Local Nonprofit Provides Free Lessons, Trumpets to North Texas Students

Freddie Jones loves music. He also loves to teach music to the next generation and its that love that has propelled him in the nonprofit space with his Trumpets4Kids organization.

“This all started back in 2007. I was working with two girls in Grapevine who had come to hear me play. They were interested in music, but their mom couldn’t afford to buy a trumpet, so I gave them one,” Jones said. “That’s how all this got started. I started working with a small group of students who were in similar situations. I raised money to get them instruments and that’s when Trumpets4Kids was born.”

Fast forward to the present and Jones said the organization has now provided hundreds of trumpets and countless hours of lessons to students in and around North Texas who have a passion for music, but just need a little help when it comes to realizing their passion.

It’s more than just music lessons and performances, they are also learning lessons in life.

“They aren’t just given these instruments. They must sign a contract that says they will practice the trumpet one hour a day and they will also pass along the knowledge they have learned to other students. Each one, teach one and it continues that way,” Jones said.

It’s not lost on Jones how the community is the reason he can do what he does for these students.

“This is all donation based. It is supported by an all-volunteer Board of Directors and operates on generous donations from organizations, funders and people in the community who believe in what we are doing here,” Jones said.

Jones said music helps students far beyond the page, when it comes to helping them develop better listening skills, helping with emotional development and music development. He said he also sees self-esteem and confidence get a boost when students learn the craft.

Trumpets4Kids

Their upcoming event, Trumpet Wars, is already live for registrations.