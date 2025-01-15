Heart-decorated cupcakes to aid fire LA. victims

A baker is asking North Texans with a sweet tooth and/or a soft spot for helping others to join her in doing something good to support those impacted by the devastating California wildfires.

Susiecakes is baking heart-decorated cupcakes to help bring a little love and relief. The bakery will donate 100% of net proceeds to organizations working on the frontlines to support those in need.

Susiecakes got its start in Los Angeles back in 2006 and expanded to Texas in 2016. Founder Susie Sarich moved to Dallas and relocated the company's headquarters here in early 2022.

There are 30 Susiecakes bakeries across the country including two in Dallas and one in Fort Worth where you'll find those heart cupcakes. Austin and San Antonio have stores, too.

“As a city, Los Angeles holds a special place in my heart and in the history of our bakery,” said Sarich in a news release. “At SusieCakes, we are dedicated to giving back to the community that has given us so much.”

In line with its mission to spread sweetness and hope, SusieCakes is launching several initiatives to assist those in need:

Baked Goods Donations: SusieCakes is calling on the Los Angeles community to recommend local organizations within three miles of their bakery locations that are helping or sheltering displaced individuals. These organizations will be included in SusieCakes’ evening baked goods donations.

Free Cupcakes for First Responders: In recognition of the tireless efforts of first responders, SusieCakes invites all first responders to stop by any of their bakeries for a free cupcake as a small token of gratitude.

California Wildfires Support Cupcakes and Cakes:

Heart Cupcakes: 100% of net proceeds from the sale of “California Wildfires Support” heart cupcakes will be donated to the Red Cross, Canine Rescue Club, and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. These cupcakes are available at all SusieCakes locations.

We Love LA Cake: For those outside local bakery areas, SusieCakes will donate 100% of net proceeds from their “We Love LA” California Wildfire Support Cake to the same organizations.

“We’re sending love, strength, and hope to everyone impacted,” said Sarich. “Thank you for standing with us as we support those in need.”