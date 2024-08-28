Dairy farm celebrates winner of annual milk bottle design contest

Buying a bottle of milk from a Texas-based diary will do something good to help Children's Health make life better for kids.

Volleman's Family Farm in the Comanche County town of Gustine hosts a yearly contest that lets patients at Children's Health create the design for a bottle of milk.

Judges whittled hundreds of entries down to five finalists. After all the votes were counted, the red balloon design from 11-year-old patient Citlali was the winner. Her red balloon design which is the logo for Children's Health is now featured on Volleman's Family Farm milk bottles, available in hundreds of grocery stores across Texas.

With each bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds will support Children's Health in its mission to make life better for children.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"Being able to collaborate with Children's Health again and continue to give back to the North Texas community has been an absolute joy for our family,” said Shelby Volleman, marketing director of Volleman’s Family Farm. “We're so excited to see Citlali's red balloon bottle hit store shelves!”

"We are thrilled that Volleman's Family Farm wants to support our patients and bring joy to children who are in our care at Children’s Health, and couldn’t be more proud of Citali’s design on the milk bottle, " said Paulette Mulry, vice president of development of Children’s Medical Center Foundation. "Thank you to the Volleman family for having hearts as big as Texas – your generosity and support make a world of difference."

Go here to find a store that carries Volleman's products.