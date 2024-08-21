SMU

SMU President R. Gerald Turner announces he'll take a new role after 30 years

Turner joined Southern Methodist University in 1995 and is credited with a $2 billion endowment, the George W. Bush Presidential Center and a membership to the Atlantic Coast Conference

By Marcela Rodrigues | The Dallas Morning News

Andy Jacobsohn / The Dallas Morning News

R. Gerald Turner, SMU’s longest-serving president, will step down from his role at the end of this school year after 30 years, he announced late Wednesday.

Turner will be remembered for leading Southern Methodist University through exponential growth and multiple fundraising efforts for student scholarships, building upgrades and endowed faculty positions, university officials said. Under his leadership, the university bolstered its academic distinction and rebuilt its football program from a tarnished reputation.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The university’s current SMU Ignite campaign, for example, has reached 90% of its $1.5 billion goal.

SMU supporters tout Turner’s efforts to land the George W. Bush Presidential Center and to build up a $2 billion endowment.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Click here to read more about Turner's tenure from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

SMU
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us