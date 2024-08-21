SMU President R. Gerald Turner announces he'll take a new role after 30 years

R. Gerald Turner, SMU’s longest-serving president, will step down from his role at the end of this school year after 30 years, he announced late Wednesday.

Turner will be remembered for leading Southern Methodist University through exponential growth and multiple fundraising efforts for student scholarships, building upgrades and endowed faculty positions, university officials said. Under his leadership, the university bolstered its academic distinction and rebuilt its football program from a tarnished reputation.

The university’s current SMU Ignite campaign, for example, has reached 90% of its $1.5 billion goal.

SMU supporters tout Turner’s efforts to land the George W. Bush Presidential Center and to build up a $2 billion endowment.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Click here to read more about Turner's tenure from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.