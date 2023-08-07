Hunt County

Small plane crashes and catches fire near Caddo Mills

By Dominga Gutierrez

A small plane crashed and caught fire in a grassy field Monday afternoon in Caddo Mills in Hunt County.

"A single-engine Cessna 150 crashed after taking off from Caddo Mills Municipal Airport in Texas around 3:30 p.m. local time on Monday, August 7. Only the pilot was on board," according to an FAA statement.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene and captured video of the plane in the field near a runway for small planes.

Several agencies responded to the scene.

Preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety indicated a fixed-wing Cessna was attempting to take off and experienced some sort of mechanical issue during the process of take-off.

No word yet of any injuries.

Caddo Mills is 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

