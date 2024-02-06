Shaquille O'Neal helping sponsor gun buyback event in Dallas

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is sponsoring a gun buyback event Saturday in Dallas, the county sheriff’s office announced Monday.

The initiative provides a safe way for people to relinquish unwanted firearms.

Owners who give handguns will receive a $100 gift card. Long gun owners will be given $125 gift cards.

“This is an opportunity for law enforcement to educate and equip community members with the tools to properly dispose of unwanted firearms,” Brown wrote in a statement. “Too many deaths have occurred from firearms lying around and they end up in the hands of the vulnerable population.”

“I support Sheriff Brown’s initiatives; Sheriff is doing the right thing and keeping our communities safe” Oneal added.

This buyback is only available to private Dallas County residents and no firearm dealers or manufacturers are permitted to participate. The program, which does not require providing a form of identification, is also limited to three firearms per resident.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Training Academy at 8401 S. Polk Street in Dallas.