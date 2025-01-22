Police are searching for 29-year-old Jorain Jackson from Plano in connection to a shooting in Tyler that left one dead, according to police.

On Jan. 6 at about 3:05 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a homicide at a Tyler apartment complex in the 9000 block of Bellwood Lake Road.

Police said once inside, they found a female victim, later identified as 26-year-old Cheyenne Russell from Nacogdoches, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities did not specify how Jackson was identified or his relationship to Russell but clarified they believe the homicide was targeted.

A warrant and a $1 million bond have been issued for Jackson's arrest. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. The case is still under investigation.