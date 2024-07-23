Rideshare driver sexually assaults 12-year-old rider in North Texas, police say

A man was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted an unaccompanied child during a rideshare in the Dallas-Fort Worth area earlier this month.

Robert Johnson III, 31, was taken into custody on July 15 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in connection with an incident that occurred on July 9.

The Plano Police Department said that around 2 p.m. that afternoon, Johnson, a rideshare employee, responded to a pickup request in Frisco and picked up an alone 12-year-old child.

Johnson allegedly pulled off the road in the 4200 block of Legacy Drive and sexually assaulted the child. The following day, the child told their mother about the incident, and a police report was filed.

Police said that on July 12, a judge found probable cause for Johnson's arrest and allowed authorities to issue a warrant.

He was arrested by Plano police officers on July 17 and held at the Collin County Jail in McKinney for five days. Booking records show Johnson was released on July 22 and obtained an attorney.

The Plano Police Department is looking for more victims to come forward and contact its SVU tip line at 972-941-2044 or policetips@plano.gov.

Tips on taking precautions during rideshare services

Authorities advise rideshare users to stay vigilant and take preventive measures when using these services.