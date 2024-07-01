Repairman electrocuted to death while fixing AC unit at North Texas home, police say

An investigation is underway after a repairman was electrocuted to death while working on an air conditioning unit at a home in Tarrant County in late June.

On Monday, June 24, police officers responded to a home in the 2900 block of Lakemont Drive in Flower Mound around 1:11 p.m. after reports of a person being found unconscious.

Upon arrival, responding officers said they found 55-year-old Resendiz Gregorio, who was not breathing and had a significant burn mark on the inside of his forearm.

Flower Mound police said it appeared that the repairman was working on the A/C unit when the electrocution happened.

When officials from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office were called to the scene, they moved Gregorio's body and found another large burn on his back along with lividity.

The medical examiner's discovery supported Gregorio's death as being accidental and the homeowner's statement, according to the police department.