Though serving in the U.S. military can be a rewarding experience that provides stability, education, skill training, and much more, reintegrating as a civilian can present a number of unique challenges for veterans. Military veterans are at a higher risk of developing addictions and other mental health issues than civilians, opening the door to a host of additional challenges. May is Military Appreciation Month, but thankfully soldiers and their loved ones can access the following resources year-round to help overcome adversity and improve their quality of life.
Mental health and wellness
Military soldiers are particularly susceptible to mental health disorders due to the stressors of combat and the difficulty of adjusting to civilian life. According to a Harvard Medical study published in Jama Psychiatry, the rate of major depression is five times as high among soldiers than civilians, and the rate of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is nearly 15 times as high. Fortunately, some of the country’s leading mental health treatment providers offer dedicated programs for veterans, such as American Addiction Centers’ Greenhouse Treatment Center serving the Dallas-Fort Worth region. For those in need of treatment, support, or crisis response, Texas Health and Human Services also provides a variety of mental health resources for veterans.
Substance use support and recovery
As mentioned, the hardships endured by military veterans make them particularly susceptible to mental health disorders and other challenges, often leading them to cope and self-medicate via substance use and placing them at a higher risk of developing addictions and other mental health issues than civilians. In fact, 12 percent of veterans nationwide (2.4 million people) had a substance use disorder (SUD) in 2020. With over 1.5 million veterans living in Texas, and specifically Dallas-Fort Worth being one of the denser veteran communities in the nation, military families need to know that support is available. Some treatment providers, such as Greenhouse Treatment Center and their Salute To Recovery program, have dedicated initiatives tailored to the needs of veterans struggling with a substance use disorder.
PTSD care
The realities of war can be a catalyst for a specific psychiatric disorder known as post-traumatic stress disorder. Often referred to as PTSD, it occurs in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event or series of events or circumstances, including inevitable aspects of war like combat, loss, and serious injury. Symptoms like disturbing thoughts, mental and physical distress, and difficulty sleeping can be crippling. In addition to traditional mental health services, organizations like DFW Canines for Veterans and Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas have recognized the extraordinary and therapeutic effects of service dogs, providing them to veterans with PTSD and other disorders. For those dealing with PTSD as a co-occurring disorder with substance use, the Greenhouse Treatment Center also features a specialized program designed for military veterans.
Adapted homes for injured soldiers
For injured soldiers returning from combat, everyday life can be physically taxing. Military veterans with severe injuries like amputated limbs or traumatic brain injury often require expensive mobility aids and assistive technology beyond the scope of their medical insurance. Several organizations have formed in the last few decades to meet the needs of these veterans and relieve some financial burden, such as Homes for Our Troops, a non-profit organization that builds specially adapted homes for veterans in Texas and across the country. Texas veterans can also access Housing for Texas Heroes grants through the Texas Veterans Commission. This program provides home modifications, weatherization, and critical repairs for veterans in Texas that need them most.
Families and children
When one family member goes to war, it affects the entire family unit and destabilizes the foundation of children’s everyday lives. Recognizing the effects of military duty on families and children of servicemembers, organizations like Military Child Education Coalition and Our Military Kids formed to help veterans preemptively; they ease the transition to post-military life by providing the resources, education, and support to maintain happy, healthy families from deployment to homecoming and beyond.