Substance use support and recovery

As mentioned, the hardships endured by military veterans make them particularly susceptible to mental health disorders and other challenges, often leading them to cope and self-medicate via substance use and placing them at a higher risk of developing addictions and other mental health issues than civilians. In fact, 12 percent of veterans nationwide (2.4 million people) had a substance use disorder (SUD) in 2020. With over 1.5 million veterans living in Texas, and specifically Dallas-Fort Worth being one of the denser veteran communities in the nation, military families need to know that support is available. Some treatment providers, such as Greenhouse Treatment Center and their Salute To Recovery program, have dedicated initiatives tailored to the needs of veterans struggling with a substance use disorder.