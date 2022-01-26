Pomeranian Named ‘Betty White' Gets Forever Home Published 39 mins ago • Updated 17 mins ago A blind and deaf albino Pomeranian puppy named Betty White was put up for adoption on actress and animal activist Betty White's birthday and found her forever home in Frisco. 5 photos 1/5 A Different Breed Animal Rescue Joni McConnell with A Different Breed Animal Rescue says it received a blind and deaf double Merle albino Pomeranian puppy that weighed just 2.5 lbs. They named her Betty White and put her up for adopton on Jan. 17. 2/5 A Different Breed Animal Rescue In just 48 hours the pup got 25 adoption applications from all of the U.S. and Canada. 3/5 A Different Breed Animal Rescue The best match was Shari and Lewis Meyers from Frisco. 4/5 A Different Breed Animal Rescue From the looks of the photos Betty White is settling into her forever home quite well. 5/5 A Different Breed Animal Rescue From the looks of the photos Betty White is settling into her forever home quite well. This article tagged under: Friscobetty whiteA different breed animal rescue More Photo Galleries Thousands of Birds Fill Field Near Rockwall Apartment Complex Girl, Trapped by Snakes, Rescued From Southlake Storm Drain North Texans Show Off Their Boots as Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Kicks Off Elmer Stewart Rhodes