Pomeranian Named ‘Betty White' Gets Forever Home

A blind and deaf albino Pomeranian puppy named Betty White was put up for adoption on actress and animal activist Betty White's birthday and found her forever home in Frisco.

Joni McConnell with A Different Breed Animal Rescue says it received a blind and deaf double Merle albino Pomeranian puppy that weighed just 2.5 lbs. They named her Betty White and put her up for adopton on Jan. 17.
In just 48 hours the pup got 25 adoption applications from all of the U.S. and Canada.
The best match was Shari and Lewis Meyers from Frisco.
From the looks of the photos Betty White is settling into her forever home quite well.
From the looks of the photos Betty White is settling into her forever home quite well.

