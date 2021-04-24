Fort Worth

Police Search for 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Thursday Night

Natalee Cramer was last seen at her home on Rio Pensaco Road in Fort Worth, police say

Natalee Cramer, 14, was last seen around 11 p.m. at her home on Rio Pensaco Road on Thursday night, police said.
Fort Worth Police Department

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen in far north Fort Worth Thursday night.

Natalee Cramer, 14, was last seen around 11 p.m. at her home on Rio Pensaco Road, Fort Worth police said. The location is just northeast of Avondale.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Cramer is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. There was not a clothing description available Saturday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Lewisville 2 hours ago

Lewisville Church Steps Up as COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Anyone with information about Cramer is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us