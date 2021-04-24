Police Search for 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Thursday Night

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen in far north Fort Worth Thursday night.
Natalee Cramer, 14, was last seen around 11 p.m. at her home on Rio Pensaco Road, Fort Worth police said. The location is just northeast of Avondale.
Police said Cramer is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. There was not a clothing description available Saturday.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Anyone with information about Cramer is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.